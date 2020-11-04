People have until Nov. 16 to submit written comments about a surface water point of compliance issue associated with Jervois Mining’s Idaho Cobalt Project in Lemhi County.
The point of compliance is the site at which surface and ground water quality standards must be met, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Mine operators are required to protect current and anticipated beneficial uses of groundwater and to meet water quality standards.
The DEQ approved a groundwater point of compliance determination for the mine in 2011, when Formation Metals owned the operation. That required the installation of compliance and indicator wells. DEQ personnel also required monitoring for dissolved and total copper at the mine site, based on copper tolerance limits that characterized existing water quality conditions and avoided affecting the Blackbird Mine remediation activities occurring within the same watershed.
Formation’s parent company, eCobalt, and Jervois merged in July 2019.
DEQ officials began a revision of the point of compliance issue in 2018 based on changes at the site since the 2011 permit was approved. In the last decade some redundant wells have been removed and dissolved copper is no longer a “constituent of concern,” according to the DEQ document.
In February 2019 DEQ approved a new monitoring plan for the Idaho Cobalt project which called for reduced sampling and for abandoning point of compliance capture and indicator wells. Jervois proposed changes to its sampling schedule. The 2020 point of compliance plan removes sampling for dissolved copper in all wells and instead requires only total copper analysis.
Jervois officials are required to submit an annual report by March 1 of every year which must include a summary of data collected the prior year, address any unexpected data and provide all available water quality data from all points of compliance and indicator wells. Once that report is submitted to the DEQ, the agency will determine if Jervois complied with groundwater rules.
The Jervois facility is in maintenance mode now but according to the DEQ, construction is expected to start in June 2021.
Documents related to the DEQ permit may be reviewed online at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/60184915/water-jervois-mining-limited-idaho-cobalt-operations-poc-update-determination-1020.pdf. Comments may be mailed to Troy Saffle, DEQ Idaho Falls regional office, 900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 or emailed to him at troy.saffle@deq.idaho.gov.