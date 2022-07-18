Comments are being sought for several planned Idaho Transportation Department projects, including the replacement of the Pahsimeroi River bridge on U.S. Highway 93 about 18 miles north of Challis.
The projects are part of the seven-year master plan of Idaho’s transportation improvement projects dubbed the Idaho Transportation Investment Program.
Ten Custer County projects are on the list. The Pahsimeroi bridge replacement, currently pegged to cost $5.6 million, is planned for construction in 2024. The majority of the project cost, $5.2 million, will be paid by the federal government with the state matching $412,000.
The long-discussed Garden Creek Road project in Challis remains on the list for 2023. The current cost estimate to rebuild Garden Creek Road from the Challis city limits to Garden Creek is $3.8 million.
Also planned for 2024 construction is work on the Yankee Fork Road. The road surface will be stabilized, bridges, guard rails and curbs are to be upgraded and culverts replaced. Turnouts for vehicles in the one-lane sections of the road will be constructed. And, new signs will be erected. The estimated cost for that work is $3.1 million.
Several projects are now pegged for construction in 2025, including replacing the bridge at Burnett Ditch on U.S. 93 near Mackay. The estimated price is $1 million.
Blasting away part of the mountain to widen a portion of Morgan Creek Road is also planned for 2025. Removing some of the mountainside will allow for the road to be widened, two 12-foot lanes created and shoulders built, according to ITD officials. The price is estimated at $1 million.
Construction of a new sidewalk and pedestrian bridge across Garden Creek along Ninth Street and Bluff Avenue in Challis is also planned in 2025. The 5-foot wide sidewalk would stretch about 1,100 feet and connect to Challis Elementary School. Curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be installed. That work is estimated to cost $3.4 million.
In 2026, plans call for a new pavement overlay on about 7 miles of U.S. 93 from the Mackay city limits to Mackay Reservoir. The price tag for that is $2.4 million.
Replacement of the Salmon River bridge on the Yankee Fork Road near Dutchman Flat campground is tentatively scheduled for 2027 at a cost of $6.1 million.
A pavement overlay along U.S. 93 from Willow Creek Summit to its junction with Idaho Highway 75 just outside Challis is listed for 2028. The projected cost for that work is $4.5 million.
In 2029, plans call for reconstructing Idaho 75 from the Torrey’s Hole RV access site to Slate Creek. Transportation Department personnel say portions of the highway are at risk from streambank-related erosion and this project would address those issues. The road would be rebuilt, the river bank stabilized and culverts and guard rails installed. The price tag is estimated at $5.7 million.
Comments on transportation projects throughout Idaho are due by July 31 and should be submitted via email to itd.idaho.gov or mailed to ITIP Comments, Office of Communication, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707.
People can review project information online at itd.idaho.gov/funding or ask for a paper copy to be mailed to them. To get such a copy, call 208-334-8119.
Comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the Idaho Transportation Investment Program document in early fall. Once the Idaho Transportation Board approves the department’s plan it is submitted to the federal agencies which have final approval. It is to be presented to the transportation board in September.