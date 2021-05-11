Public comment is being sought on a request to erect a 140-foot freestanding lattice tower and a 15x27-foot equipment storage building on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management on Ramsey Mountain between Lemhi and Tendoy.
The equipment would be southeast of existing telecommunications facilities on the mountain, according to Bruce Hallman with the BLM. Ramsey Mountain is a popular site with telecommunications providers, he said, because part of the mountain stands at 8,168 feet elevation. That’s more than 2,900 feet higher than the Lemhi Valley floor to the west.
Teton Communications is seeking the tower to provide wireless communication services within a 50-mile radius. The Ramsey Mountain location is needed, according to Teton Communications’ application, so microwave signals can connect to Salmon. Teton Communications filed for the new tower in July 2020.
The draft scoping information package prepared by the BLM points out that the request conforms with the agency’s Lemhi Resource Management Plan as an allowable use.
If the tower is approved, the BLM would require a reclamation bond that could pay for damages to people or the land where the tower is located. A common lease length for such towers is 10 years. Rent would be charged.
BLM employees have identified issues that require more analysis, according to the scoping package. Those included determining how the tower would affect visual resources seen from Idaho Highway 28 and from the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, what impacts beacon lights might have on birds and the economic impacts of a new tower if the existing towers are not at full capacity.
The BLM will use public comments as it evaluates the application to help identify potential issues and alternatives.
Comments must be postmarked by May 14. The BLM will not reject public feedback submitted after the deadline, but “these comments may be considered secondary to comments received during the formal scoping period.” Written comments must be submitted to Linda Price, field manager, Salmon Field Office, 1206 S. Challis St., Salmon, ID 83467. Electronic comments must be submitted to czens@blm.gov and must be in plain text, rich text, Word or a PDF. Electronic comments should be submitted using the project title in the subject line.
People submitting comments are reminded that all personal identifying information included in comments, such as addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, are part of the public record which may be made publicly available.
Questions about the process may be directed to Chad Zens at 208-756-5454 or czens@blm.gov/. Additional information about the proposal is available at https://go.usa.gov/xHbjz.