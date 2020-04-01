Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts said the county has the money in hand for upgrades to the county jail and he’s optimistic the plan for the project will be approved by May 14.
Between now and mid-May Butts wants people to know the new plan reflects what people told commissioners they wanted to see. It shows that he and his colleagues have been listening to county residents.
“We heard you, we did more research and went back to the drawing board,” Butts said, referring to two previous attempts by commissioners to upgrade the jail and courthouse with taxpayer money. County voters declined both measures. Taking the two defeats as lessons, Butts said commissioners chose to shrink the scale of the project and go with a different approach.
Using payments in lieu of taxes, the new $2.7 million project will expand the jail but not affect the courthouse. Several modular units will be placed next to the existing jail and sheriff’s office. Those units will add two holding cells and eight beds, bringing total jail capacity to 16.
Butts pointed out the new plan is a far cry from the $4.5 million commissioners asked voters to approve the last time.
“We’re building what we need today,” he said. But, he reminds county residents that the existing jail doesn’t meet federal standards.
The jail today can house no more than six inmates of the same gender. Since there is almost always a man inside the jail, female inmates have to be taken to jails in other counties and driven back to Challis for court appearances. That creates a huge expense for the county and ties up time of sheriff’s deputies, he said.
With more beds, Butts said the jail could hold either one female and 15 males, or vice versa.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said having a small jail makes his job harder than it needs to be. Lumpkin said having to coordinate with law enforcement agencies from as far away as Boise to house inmates takes up a lot of time and resources, which isn’t helped by the fact he has just nine deputies to patrol all of Custer County.
Lumpkin has said on the record for years how much an expanded jail is needed in Custer. He said he is happy that the project is making some headway, but past experiences tell him to be cautious.
“We have the final drawing, now we just need the OK,” Lumpkin said.
Butts said once the plans are approved, the project could be finished in about two weeks. Butts wants to give the public ample time to ask questions and digest the idea of an upgraded jail before a contract to install the units is signed. Commissioners had planned to hold public meetings about the jail plan, but health department recommendations to not gather in groups of more than 10 people squelched that approach, he said.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said Challis residents have the opportunity to ask questions about the project because the council has to consider approving building permits for it. Before any new construction can occur in the city limits, City Council members need to approve a building permit. In this case, for an addition, the county needs a special use permit.
A county commissioner is scheduled to appear before the council at the April 9 meeting and explain the plan, according to Barrett. After that, a public hearing will be advertised and held to allow people a chance to voice their opinions. Given the stay-home order in Idaho and the coronavirus threat, Barrett acknowledged it could be difficult to hold a public meeting in the foreseeable future. He and his staff are looking at online video options to allow residents to submit live comments during public meetings.