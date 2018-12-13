A draft sage grouse management plan and environmental impact statement released early this month likely means changes in some activities and projects on public lands in five western states, a representative of the Bureau of Land Management told Custer County commissioners Monday.
Some livestock grazing objectives have changed and former sagebrush focal areas are now categorized as important until populations recover from a recent drop, said Bart Zwetzig. The plan affects land in Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.
Stricter mitigation measures to protect sagebrush habitat from human activities and projects such as road and power line construction and oil and gas drilling will apply to all sage grouse habitat on public lands, not just areas formerly categorized as priority habitat areas, Zwetzig said.
Idaho has three categories of sage grouse habitat: priority, important and general. All areas are being treated as important until populations rebound. Sage grouse populations recently dropped below baseline numbers set in 2011. When the three-year average population dipped below that level it triggered increased mitigation for projects.
Local sage grouse lek counts were down a bit last year, Zwetzig said, after populations were “off the charts high” two years ago. An increase in the bird population for any one year could boost numbers back above the baseline, he said.