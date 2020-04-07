After two defeated attempts to improve the Custer County Courthouse and jail in Challis, county Commissioners Wayne Butts and Steve Smith say they are ready to present finalized plans for a jail expansion to members of the Challis City Council at their April 9 meeting.
County officials want to bring in four, 53-foot long modular units, place them next to the existing jail and connect them to its recreation area. The units would increase the jail’s capacity to 16.
“We’re not building a prison,” Butts said. “It’s going to be a detention facility.”
Commissioners hired All Detainment Solutions, a Missouri company, to install the units between the courthouse and the jail. That would require changes to the parking lot between the two buildings including the removal of two light poles and a small warehouse, according to Butts.
Employees in the county’s Road and Bridge Department can do that work, he said.
“They’ll keep track of their hours and the expenses will come out of PILT,” Butts said, referring to payments in lieu of taxes. Commissioners have $5 million in PILT funds. This jail project, Butts said, will cost $2.7 million.
Custer County’s jail doesn’t comply with state and federal regulations, Smith said. For example, it does not have a bathroom that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
“Custer County’s situation is not unique,” Smith said. “The problem is rural counties don’t have the revenue sometimes to build what they need.”
Along with a handicap-accessible bathroom, the commissioners want to add a laundry room and utility kitchen that has two sinks, two microwaves, a stove and a commercial refrigerator and freezer for the jail.
Butts is particularly excited about the laundry room. Currently, jail laundry is done off-site, which Butts said is an expense that needlessly racks up the jail’s operating costs.
Butts and Smith said this plan is the minimum to meet the county’s need. Smith wishes county voters had approved the last bond issue to pay for improvements at the jail and courthouse.
However, he understands the scope of that project was too much for most county voters to feel comfortable supporting.
Before coming up with the current proposal, Butts said he toured Canyon County’s detention facility to get an understanding of what Custer County could afford to build without money from a bond issue.
Canyon County commissioners hired All Detainment Solutions in 2018 to build 29 modular units for 122 female prisoners. Butts said it took them three months to build those units, and since he and his fellow commissioners are asking for four, he thinks the project could be finished in two weeks.
“We’re looking at having enough beds for what we need,” said Smith. “Nothing more.”
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said if the plan for modular units is approved more Sheriff’s Office employees will have to be hired. Two trained and certified jailers will need to monitor the inmates at all times, and an employee must be in the control room.
Butts said a jail the size of what he and his fellow commissioners are proposing would need at least 12 staffers. Along with his current staff, Sheriff Lumpkin said he would need at least six to eight more people to meet that criteria.
The money for the new employees’ salaries and housing the inmates will come from the Sheriff’s Office budget.
Lumpkin agrees the new jail is sorely needed. He doesn’t expect any friction when commissioners present their plan to Challis City Council members.
“Everybody I’ve talked to seems to be in support of it,” the sheriff said.