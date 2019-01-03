The Forest Service plans to soon submit to federal regulatory agencies its final biological assessment on repairs needed to reopen an upper section of Challis Creek Road to the public, Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel told Custer County commissioners Dec. 10.
The road washed out after a wildfire several years ago. Since the road is within critical habitat for threatened fish species protected under the Endangered Species Act, it’s not a simple matter to repair it.
Custer County commissioners have told forest officials for years they wanted the road reopened as soon as possible. It was open for a brief period, but permanent repairs still need to be approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Possible negative effects to fish and fisheries habitat must be mitigated to the federal regulatory agency’s satisfaction.
The Forest Service has worked on several drafts of its biological assessment and is nearly ready to submit a final version to Fish and Wildlife Service, Pindel said. The Fish and Wildlife Service will consider the plans and issue a biological opinion. The Forest Service plans to repair several sections of the road including elevating a curve above the floodplain and removing and replacing a culvert at Lodgepole Creek.