The Idaho House state affairs committee introduced a bill in a 6-3 vote Feb. 23 that would limit who can apply for an absentee ballot.

It would restrict absentee requests to people in the military, in a hospital or infirmed, with disabilities, away on a religious mission, temporarily living in another state, in school or unable to get away from work.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.