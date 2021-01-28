A group dedicated to building a larger jail in Custer County met Jan. 11 with county commissioners to hash out ideas and set goals for the project.
Committee members Jolie Turek, Ken Dizes and Tom Coates, with the Custer Economic Development Association, want a concrete plan they can take to the public, Dizes told commissioners, so they can accurately communicate the needs and advantages of a larger jail. The association established the jail committee in an attempt to advance the project.
“Our system is broken because we don’t have a proper jail,” Commissioner Wayne Butts told committee members. Butts said because there is almost always a man in the six-cell jail, women can’t be housed in Custer County. So female offenders are housed at another jail, or they receive lighter sentences because there’s no jail in the county where they can serve out a sentence, he said.
Commissioners want to bring in four modular units to house a total of 16 inmates. That would allow for adequate separation so both men and women could be in the jail at the same time. The county has about $2.5 million in payment in lieu of taxes funds the commission would spend on the modular units. The modular unit plan was developed after county voters twice said no to approving a bond measure to generate money to pay for a larger jail.
Last summer Butts spoke at a public hearing before the Challis City Council to explain how the county would expand the jail without costing the taxpayers anything. He asked council members to sign off on a conditional use permit to allow the modular units to be installed. The City Council did not agree and declined to approve the permit. Council members cited a lack of requested information from the county for their decision.
Economic development committee members and commissioners earlier this month agreed the biggest issue stalling the jail project has been communicating with the public. Wanting to frame the discussion around building up the community and keeping it safe, committee members presented multiple options to make an expanded jail more palatable.
“We’re willing to do this, but you guys need to say yes,” Dizes said.
People seem to have a problem with the idea of a larger jail at its current location, commissioners and committee members agreed. Coates said he’d been looking at sites that could accommodate a larger jail, but Commission Chairman Steve Smith said it makes more sense to add on to the current jail. The jail and conjoining Sheriff’s Office are already established and it would be expensive to move equipment housed there, Smith said. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, who attended the meeting, agreed. However, Coates said he’ll keep looking at location options.
Economic development association members told the commissioners they will do what they can to prevent Custer County from getting sued for having an inadequate jail.
Neither the committee members or county officials wore face coverings at the meeting.