People have the chance to offer their input about trails in and around Challis at consultation sessions in Challis Aug. 18 through 21.
Sponsored by the University of Idaho's college of natural resources and the Bureau of Land Management, the sessions are designed to learn specifics about trail use and management.
BLM and U of I officials are interested in hearing what people perceive are the most pressing challenges facing local trails, what their priorities are in terms of managing recreation and tourism on the trails and what improvements are most important to users.
People need to reserve a spot at a session. Sessions are scheduled from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19; 2:30 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20; and 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. All sessions are at the Challis Community Event Center. Contact Katy Kuhnel at the BLM at 208-879-6247 or kkuhnel@blm.gov or Marjorie van Strien at the U of I at mvanstrien@idaho.edu to reserve a seat.