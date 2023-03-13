Stephanie Smith says her family is overwhelmed by the kindness people have shown since they lost their possessions in a house fire the morning of Feb. 25.

The Smiths rented a house at 518 W. Spruce St. in Mackay which sustained heavy damage from the fire. Stephanie, her husband Jesus, their five children and two dogs got out of the house with no injuries, for which she’s especially grateful.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.