Some steelhead and salmon in the Pahsimeroi could get bigger and stronger before they head off to the Salmon River because of a conservation easement on the Big Creek Ranch.
Ranch owner Tom Page of Hailey and The Nature Conservancy reached an agreement to protect 522 acres, including the upper reaches of Patterson Big Springs Creek. Protecting the headwaters of that creek was the conservancy’s “primary goal” for the easement, Justin Petty, conservation officer with The Nature Conservancy’s Idaho chapter, said. Protecting spring water sources is important, Petty said, to keep cold, clean water in Patterson Big Springs Creek, which flows into the Pahsimeroi River.
The Nature Conservancy has been working in the Upper Salmon River area, including the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi rivers, for 20-plus years, in cooperation with state and federal agencies, local families and nonprofit organizations “to do work to recover salmon and steelhead.”
“In the Pahsimeroi our work has evolved over time as our understanding of the fish has evolved,” Petty said. The conservancy places a big emphasis on developing and sustaining habitat for juvenile fish “to keep them in the Lemhi and Pahsimeroi rivers longer before they drop into the main stem of the Salmon River.” If the juvenile fish are a bit larger and stronger before they begin their journey to and from the ocean, their survival chances increase, he said.
Page owns the ranch with his brother, Michael. The Page family doesn’t live on the ranch, but it is a working ranch with an on-site ranch manager. Most of the land is used for cattle grazing and hay production.
This agreement wasn’t the first between the Pages and the conservancy.
They’ve done previous easement deals, Petty said, all designed “to create conditions to move salmon and steelhead into the Pahsimeroi to keep them longer to get them stronger and healthier before they head to the ocean.” The previous agreements also allowed for restoration efforts to take place, including in-stream restoration to keep water in the river. This latest easement “permanently protects those efforts,” Petty said.
Petty said conservation easements are “a means of achieving conservation goals.” In this case, the easement allows for protection of fish and gives the ranch owner some money — some liquidity — which is “important to ranching.”
“We’re able to offer them some money to continue ranching and take care of the property,” Petty said. Conservation easements are a win-win for estate planning, he said. “It helps alleviate multiple siblings trying to make decisions after mom and dad are gone.”
Page said he and his brother are trying to keep the Big Creek Ranch viable both “economically and environmentally.” They consider conservation easements one tool to do that.
“If it’s done right and done well, it ensures it’s ready for your kids or whoever next owns it,” Page said, “and allows you to make money.” The options to generate income on a ranch are limited, mostly to commodities, he said.
Easements can help “ensure the integrity of the landscape stays intact,” Petty said. Easements can also prevent the landscape from getting carved up so much that the land can’t be ranched, “so the fabric of these rural communities remains intact.”
The Nature Conservancy isn’t out actively searching for ranchers to enter into conservation easements, Petty said, but rather the group waits for landowners to approach them.
“We work with willing sellers who are willing to do the easements,” Petty said. Easement deals sometimes occur quickly and sometimes take a great deal of time, he said. A landowner considering an easement typically is “very thoughtful” about the current use of the land and the use of that land down the road, he said.
Landowners have two options when securing conservation easements with the conservancy, Petty said. One is to donate the easement to the conservancy, in which case the property owner gets tax benefits. The other is to sell the easement. The “normal approach,” he said, is to sell the easement.
Once a landowner asks about an easement, “we discuss their interests and our interests and make sure there is value in us pursuing those easements. And we have to determine there are benefits to salmon and steelhead,” Petty said.
The Nature Conservancy applies for money to buy easements to benefit salmon and steelhead recovery from multiple sources, including mitigation funds from Bonneville Power Administration for river dams, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery fund and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. If the money is obtained, the property is appraised, the value of the easement is determined based on what it restricts the owner from doing on that land and the owner is paid.
Easements on agricultural land commonly allow for ranching and farming activities to continue as historically have occurred on the land, Petty said. In cases such as the Big Creek Ranch, the easement also allows for stream restoration, but implements some grazing restrictions in riparian management areas. Such grazing plans are adaptable over time, he said.
One of the big advantages of easements on ranch lands is the development and subdivision rights that accompany an easement, according to Petty. For example, an easement agreement can include language that allows for the construction of a second home on the property, in case “the kids move back home for example.”
On the Big Creek Ranch, one building envelope is in place on 11 acres. The owners can build on that 11 acres any time in the future, with minor restrictions related to a pump house. But there can be no subdividing of the 522 acres involved in the easement. “That has to remain intact,” Petty said.
Conservation easements transfer with the property if it’s sold. Future owners are obligated to the easement and that can pose problems in some sales, Petty said.
“New buyers sometimes don’t pay attention to the terms of the easement and there can be problems.” But the conservancy’s approach in such instances is to work with the landowner to resolve the issues, he said. “They don’t want to go to court and we don’t want to go to court.”
While the conservancy is focused on steelhead and salmon in central Idaho, the easement area provides habitat for plenty of other species, Petty said, including elk, deer, pronghorn and birds.
“We try to draft the easement so the conservation values are protected while also allowing flexibility for management issues down the road,” Petty said. “In the Upper Salmon, that’s fish, but it might also be sage grouse.” Easement language needs to be “pretty tight to avoid issues down the road,” he said.
Idaho ranchers are “the most sincere conservationists,” Petty said, “because they are connected to the land.” That means “more opportunities to do conservation easements than there is funding to do it.”
When The Nature Conservancy considers an easement agreement with a landowner, “it has to fall into our priorities for that area,” Petty said. “It has to fit that narrow scope.” In central Idaho that means salmon and steelhead recovery. That said, he and his colleagues want interested people to reach out “because we don’t know until we talk to them and see if they meet the criteria.” If the landowner’s interest doesn’t mesh with the conservancy’s, Petty recommends other options “if it makes sense.”
Petty has kind words for conservation efforts in central Idaho.
“Communities like Challis and Salmon have been leaders in community-led conservation for as long as The Nature Conservancy has been involved,” he said. He would like that expertise to “be heard outside the region.”
“Fish aren’t coming back and that is having impacts on downstream communities. Tribal treaties aren’t being met and that has impacts on recreational communities,” Petty said. “We need assurances that salmon and steelhead recovery is being addressed on a broader scale. People need to listen to the communities that are being affected by declining fish numbers.
“There’s a lot of work to be done to recover these fish and no one has all the answers,” Petty said.
Page shares that view of conservation work in central Idaho.
“There’s lots of agency cooperation,” Page said. “In other parts of Idaho that support system doesn’t exist. But in Custer and Lemhi counties we have these fish species and therefore we have the services that come with it.” While there are endangered species listings in the two counties, there is funding to help landowners deal with restrictions that accompany listings.
“We have awesome tools and really great people to work with,” Page said. “And great landowners.” He singled out Karma Bragg with the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District for helping educate landowners about their various options for conservation efforts.
“We still don’t have fish recovery and ranchers are still scraping by,” Page said. “An easement isn’t the end game ... so we need to think about other options to boost (fish) recovery and make ranches successful.”