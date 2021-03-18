The Idaho Conservation League and Jervois Mining have teamed up on a project to protect and restore fish, water quality, wildlife habitat and biodiversity in the Upper Salmon River Basin, according to Scott Ki, with the conservation league.
Jervois, which operates the Idaho Cobalt Project about 25 miles west of Salmon, has agreed to contribute $150,000 a year toward the project for each year that the mine is in operation.
“This new program will provide real, tangible, benefits to the basin’s water quality, habitat, fish and wildlife,” Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Justin Hayes said. He said the conservation league will “maintain an active relationship” with Jervois to use the funds to restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat.
Projects that are expected to be funded from this source include removing barriers to fish habitat, improving spawning habitat for salmon and steelhead and restoring streamside habitat, Ki said.
Jervois could start production at the permitted underground cobalt mine next year. Jervois is an Australian-based mining and refining company.