Farmers, livestock producers and forest land owners have until June 5 to apply for the conservation stewardship program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The program helps pay for expanded conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production and it encourages the use of new technologies and management techniques.
This year the program has been updated to enroll applications based on dollars rather than acres and offers specific support for organic or for transitioning to organic production activities.
More information on the program can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus or by calling the Boise office at 208-685-6978.