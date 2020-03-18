North Custer Rural Fire Chief Launna Gunderson wanted to build Challis’s new fire hall in one go, but unforeseen costs and a tight budget will require the project be done in phases.
Gunderson said work will still begin in early May. Wellard Constructors Inc. from Salmon submitted the low bid of $1.08 million for the work and fire commissioners signed a contract with them last week.
Gunderson said bids came in higher than she had hoped. She wanted to keep the cost of the project around $1 million. The low bid, combined with costs associated with the planning process, brought the project’s price tag past the $1.1 million the firefighters have in hand.
“Budget-wise it will be tight,” Project Manager Rick Miller with The Development Company said. “They’ll have to finish the office work themselves,” he said of firefighters.
In addition to holding off on office and meeting spaces, Gunderson said two bays in the fire hall will have to be built later. Miller said it would have cost about $116,000 more to build the two bays.
With seven vehicles and a trailer full of equipment, Gunderson had hoped each vehicle and the trailer would have a separate bay. The trailer and a rescue truck will remain outside for now.
“Those are two essential pieces of equipment,” Gunderson claimed. “It’s a bummer, but we just don’t have the money.”
Gunderson said she is already looking for volunteers to help finish the fire hall. Without outside help, Gunderson it could take a long time to finish the fire hall. Her firefighters don’t have the time to work on a construction project as their busy season begins.
“They’re already spending hours and hours training, so how can I ask more of them?” asked Gunderson.