Custer County voters will winnow the field of candidates in four races in the May 19 Republican primary election.
Three races drew more than one candidate, meaning the winner of the primary election will advance to the general election. No Democratic candidates filed for any of those three positions, so unless a write-in candidate emerges, the winners of the primary will likely be elected in November’s general election.
Three men filed for the four-year post as sheriff. Incumbent Stu Lumpkin is being challenged by current sheriff’s Deputy Joel Peterson and Challis resident Scott Drexler.
Two men are vying for the four-year term as prosecuting attorney. Justin Oleson, the current prosecuting attorney, has filed for the position. Oleson was appointed prosecutor after no one ran for the office. Jason Mackrill of Challis is also running as a Republican for the prosecutor’s position.
Voters in Idaho’s District 8 have a primary election choice for the state representative B seat, now held by Dorothy Moon. Moon filed for re-election. LaVerne Sessions of Salmon also filed for the position. District 8 includes Custer, Lemhi, Valley, Boise and Gem counties.
And, the District 8 Senate seat has two Republican candidates, along with a Constitution Party candidate and an independent candidate.
Incumbent Sen. Steven Thayn of Emmett faces a challenge from Marla Lawson of Lowman. Kirsten Faith Richardson of Emmett filed for the Senate seat as a Constitution Party member. Independent candidate Bill Sifford is also running for the post. Independent candidates are not on the primary election ballot, only the general election ballot.
The two incumbent Custer County commissioners whose terms expire at the end of the year both filed for re-election and face no challengers.
Wayne Butts filed for a four-year term and Randy Corgatelli filed for a two-year term.
Rep. Terry Gestrin of Donnelly is unopposed in his bid for re-election to the Idaho House of Representatives, representing District 8 in the A position. He’s a Republican.
Many Custer County precincts have candidates for committee member positions, but none are opposed.
In the Challis precinct, Jon Winegarner filed for the Democratic spot. Mike Barrett filed for the Republican post.
Frank Robinson filed for the Round Valley 1 Republican post. Sandy Thomas filed for Round Valley 2’s Republican position. Trent Van Leuven filed for the Mackay Republican spot. Cheryl Bingham filed for the Leslie Republican post. Julie Dahlgren filed for the Democratic post in Leslie. Cody Morgan filed for the Republican post in Sunol. Darr Moon filed for the Stanley Republican spot. Paul May filed for the Clayton Republican post.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for any of the open positions is Tuesday, April 21.