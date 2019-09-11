Four municipal or school board positions are in contention in Custer County after filing closed last week for the Nov. 5 election.
Candidates had until the end of the business day Sept. 6 to file to run for city councils, school boards, cemetery boards and fire district boards.
In Mackay, incumbent Mayor Wayne Olsen faces a challenge from Richard Magnum for the four-year post. The Mackay City Council will also see competition for a now-vacant seat between Manny Guerrero and Hans Osenga. That’s a four-year position. Councilman Bob Burroughs filed for re-election to a four-year term. He is not opposed.
In Stanley, one seat on the city council will either be filled by Austin Clegg, the incumbent, or Andrew Fosbinder. Tim Cron is unopposed in his bid for re-election. Both Stanley city posts are four-year terms.
The final seat up for contention is on the Challis school board. Trish Farr holds the seat for zone 2. She filed for re-election and is being challenged by David Philps. Challis trustee Janiel Parkinson is unopposed in her bid for re-election. Both positions are for four years.
None of the three Challis City Council positions garnered a competitive race. The three incumbents filed for re-election. Chuck Felton and Travis Hardy filed for four-year positions. Scott Lamb, who was appointed to the council a few months ago to replace Katie Spence, filed for the two-year Challis council spot.
Clayton has two seats for city council open which are held by Frank and Beverly Smith, both of whom filed again.
Genae McAffee filed for re-election to the Mackay school board. Another four-year term on that board expires this year.
A full list of candidates who filed for school boards, cemetery boards and fire district boards wasn’t available from school or county officials at press time.