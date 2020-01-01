A survey shows that 88 percent of business owners in communities that lie next to the Continental Divide Trail, including Lemhi County, said they have seen an increase in business in the last five years because of the trail.
The Continental Divide Trail stretches about 3,100 miles and winds through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. A section of it passes through Lemhi County, which was designated a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community in 2018. It’s the only gateway community to consist of an entire county.
The survey was released Nov. 18 by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. Work on the survey began in August when 200 business owners in 32 communities were asked how the trail has benefited them. Businesses surveyed included entities which rent recreation equipment, hotels, health care facilities, restaurants and sporting goods stores. In Lemhi County, 13 business owners were surveyed.
According to the survey, 58 percent of business owners said they saw increased economic activity in their particular business in the last five years because of the trail. The survey concluded 97 percent of business owners believe protecting, promoting and enhancing public lands such as the trail is important to the well-being of their community’s economy.
“It’s a project people are generally supportive of,” said Amanda Wheelock, a marketing and communication specialist for the coalition.
The surveyors also asked gateway community members how the trail has affected their towns as a whole, gathering similar responses. The majority of business owners in gateway communities said their towns have experienced an increased number of trail enthusiasts passing through.
“I definitely get people coming into the shop looking for some input on the trail,” said Max Lohmeyer, owner of The Hub of Salmon, a bicycle shop.
Lohmeyer said he was not surprised by the survey findings. He said since he opened his store nine years ago, he has noticed an uptick in business in the last few years, partly because of Salmon’s proximity to the trail.
“The Continental Divide Trail was a real contributing factor in why I opened my shop,” said Lohmeyer. “I think my business does well, in part, because of it.”