Volunteers have only 5 percent of the 3,100 mile-long Continental Divide Trail remaining to move off roads and onto dedicated paths, and Salmon kids are doing their part to close that gap.
Max Lohmeyer, a Salmon business owner and volunteer with the Salmon Youth Employment Program, said there is a multi-year project underway to move a section of the Continental Divide Trail between Lemhi Pass and Goat Mountain away from the two-lane road it now uses. He said the goal is to create a single-track trail parallel to the road along 10 miles of the trail.
“We’ve done three miles so far,” said Lohmeyer. “We’re working with the Salmon-Challis Trails Committee and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition to finish the section.”
Lohmeyer said the project will benefit trail users, but more importantly, it will give the young volunteers valuable work experience.
“The number of kids varies from season to season, but we hire kids who want to work, so the work gets done,” Lohmeyer said.
Lohmeyer said having part of the trail in Lemhi County offers plenty of work-experience opportunities. He mostly works with high school students to build fences, clear weeds and maintain trails around Salmon.
Steve Adams, who founded the Youth Employment Program in 1994, said working on the trail helps his young workers build good character.
“I don’t think people realize how important the Continental Divide Trail is,” Adams said. “They think it’s just another trail.” Adams said the importance of the trail is its ability to teach young people the importance of working together through maintenance programs he helps organize.
“There’s a demand for people who know how to work together,” said Adams.
Adams also sees value in the trail as a teaching tool for wildlife and recreation management. He said spending time outdoors is an integral part of the Youth Employment Program because it helps develop a connection to the outside world.
Amanda Wheelock, a marketing and communications specialist for the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, said people have had similar opportunities to get outside and help all along the trail. She said every year the coalition values the amount of labor put into the trail at $440,000, not including direct costs. That equals 350 workers spending 17,000 hours maintaining the trail.
“There are so many people investing in the trail,” said Wheelock.