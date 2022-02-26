Language in the contract between Custer County and the city of Challis for law enforcement doesn't specify how much detail is to be included in the monthly report given to city officials.
Challis City Council members had some questions about the amount of detail included in the February monthly report. City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said last year when the law enforcement contract was being negotiated, there had been some talk about more detailed information being submitted to the city.
But the contract between the city and the county, which wasn't signed until last month even though it's a contract that runs from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, is not specific about the level of report detail. The $56,500 contract between Challis and the county states the Sheriff's Office "shall provide month end reports as given by dispatch, with extended descriptions as possible." A news story in last week's Messenger listed an incorrect contract price.
The contract with Challis is less detailed than the other two cities' arrangements about how any additional security from the Sheriff's Office might be provided at special events. That matter was also a point of contention during last fall's contract negotiations because former Challis Mayor Mike Barrett raised questions about the county's fee for law enforcement during the Braun Brothers Reunion.
The Challis agreement with the county states that the city will work with the Sheriff's Office "to determine security needs for special services within the city limits."
That language differs from the language in the contracts between the county and both Mackay and Stanley. Those two communities agreed to language that says the city and Sheriff's Office will work together to "determine security needs for special services for events within the city limits. If the city determines that additional law enforcement services are needed for an event it will submit a written request to" the Sheriff's Office. "Based on this request the city agrees to pay the (Sheriff's Office) for the additional work hours per the hourly rate for the specific duties provided, along with additional fuel costs to fulfill the request."
Mackay is paying the county $40,000 a year for law enforcement this fiscal year, an increase from the $35,300 it paid the prior year. Stanley is paying the county $56,000 this year, up from $53,600 last year. Challis is paying the same amount this fiscal year as last -- $56,650.