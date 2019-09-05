Smoke appearing over the Lost River Range southeast of Challis Thursday is coming from a controlled burn set by Forest Service officials.
According to a release from the Forest Service, between 1,000 and 2,000 acres of timber in the Crane Basin and McGowan Creek areas are scheduled for a controlled burn Sept. 5-7. The burns are about 15 miles southeast of Challis. Heavy timber canopy in the drainages is the target of the burns. Forest spokesman Stacy Parent said people should expect smoke in town for several weeks.
The purpose of the project is to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat by introducing fire back into a landscape that has missed historic fire return intervals, according to a forest news release.
The fires will be started either by a helicopter equipped with a helitorch or a plastic sphere dispenser. A helitorch dispenses ignited gelled gasoline. A sphere dispenser drops small plastic balls that ignite after hitting the ground.