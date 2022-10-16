BOISE — Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf has long been concerned about an erosion of trust in public institutions. “So I’m seeking to address that erosion through greater openness and access,” he said.
That’s why in 2013 he launched the Transparent Idaho website, giving citizens easy access to extensive data about the state’s finances and workforce. He’s now is working to bring together all state, county, city and school district data on a single, easily searchable site.
“A lot of people talk about transparency, but I have championed it and delivered it from the moment I stepped into office to today,” Woolf said. He’s seeking re-election to a third four-year term as state controller. Woolf faces two opponents in the Nov. 8 election. Constitution Party candidate Miste Gardner didn’t respond to a reporter’s inquiry about her candidacy. She’s not raised or spent any money on her campaign; has no campaign website or other campaign activity. Democratic candidate Dianna David also hasn’t raised or spent anything on her campaign; has no campaign website or other campaign activity.
Woolf is a Republican who was unopposed in the primary.
The duties of Idaho’s state controller include serving as the state’s chief fiscal officer, paying all obligations of the state, processing payroll for all state employees, maintaining centralized financial management reporting and accounting systems, and publishing the state’s comprehensive annual financial reports, as well as serving on the state Land Board, acting as secretary for the state Board of Examiners and managing the state government’s largest data center.
Woolf had just completed his undergraduate degree at Utah State University when then-state Controller J.D. Williams, who also is from Preston, asked him to come to work in the office as an intern while he pursued his master’s degree at Boise State.
Woolf lists his three top issues as: Trust and transparency; control against fraud; and innovation and collaboration.
On trust and transparency, he cites his work on both Transparent Idaho and the new Townhall Idaho, which makes all state agency public meetings available through a single website with searching and sorting capability and links.
“We are super-excited,” Woolf said. “We have the school districts,” including data from 177 local education agencies. “We’re going to be able to pull that in October. And then we’ll get that quarterly going forward. And then we’ve kicked off our pilot with the cities,” working on standardizing the data with a pilot project involving 15 Idaho cities, just as the controller’s office earlier started with a pilot project involving eight counties. “So we can get the 200 cities and we can start pulling their data as well,” he said. “I want it to be consumable for the average citizen, to quickly go in and look at that data.”
His second issue, control against fraud, is “one of the most important duties of my office,” Woolf said, including ensuring that all state expenditures of funds or management of funds occurs “in accordance with the law.” If any agency violates that, he said, “we act to ensure that the state’s money is protected.”
He’s also passionate about his third issue, collaboration and innovation. “Any organization that fails to innovate will remain stale and inefficient,” he said. To be conservative, we must innovate and lead.” That, he said, is how the office can “deliver the service that our citizens expect efficiently.”
