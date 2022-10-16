brandon woolf

Woolf

BOISE — Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf has long been concerned about an erosion of trust in public institutions. “So I’m seeking to address that erosion through greater openness and access,” he said.

That’s why in 2013 he launched the Transparent Idaho website, giving citizens easy access to extensive data about the state’s finances and workforce. He’s now is working to bring together all state, county, city and school district data on a single, easily searchable site.

