Conversation seemed to be the centerpiece of the community Thanksgiving dinner at the Challis senior center last week, but the food was a heavy hitter, too.
Challis Senior Citizens board President Tom Johnson said about 100 people filled the senior center’s dining room for the meal that features donated food prepared and served by a group of volunteers.
“We aren’t good counters,” Johnson said with a laugh about not knowing exactly how many people showed up Thursday afternoon. “We were busy slinging turkey and potatoes and didn’t count closely.”
Not quite all of the eight turkeys plus a couple of turkey breasts were eaten Thursday, so people who wanted to could take leftovers home, Johnson said. Volunteers cook most of the birds at their homes because there’s not enough room in the center’s ovens to cook that many turkeys. Robin Gribaudo oversaw the turkeys in the oven at the center, making sure the meat reached the proper temperature before letting the turkeys rest and then be carved.
Potato boss Helen Winegarner said six people gathered for an hour Wednesday to peel 50 pounds of potatoes, which she and Yvonne Westergard mashed up Thursday morning. The seniors received 400 pounds of donated potatoes.
“Potatoes keep well,” Johnson said. “We’ll use them for other meals.” Likewise, more turkeys were donated than were needed on Thursday, so those will be served at a senior center lunch later, he said.
Johnson said the community Thanksgiving dinner is a way for senior citizens to thank the community for supporting the seniors and the center all year.
“This is a time for the seniors to serve everyone else in the community,” he said. Plus, the meal gives all the diners a chance to enjoy “everybody’s special side dishes and desserts.”
The delicious food complemented the conversation, which Johnson said was “the hot item of the day. To get all of those people together, who didn’t have another place to go, to chat it up,” was his goal for the day. “People like to visit.”
Challis Lions Club members this year helped serve and clean up after the dinner, Johnson said. “That kitchen was spotless when they finished,” he said.