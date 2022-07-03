A brisk wind refused to die down in Mackay for the June 18 Mackay Rodeo and parade, prompting plenty of parade-goers to don jackets or sweatshirts as they watched the colorful entries pass through downtown.
When action moved to the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds, the dust was flying, fueled by wind, racing horses and bucking bulls. Rodeo announcer J.W. Kinder kept asking someone to turn off the fan at the end of the arena. Usually at least some cowgirls and cowboys lose their hats when riding their horses at a fast clip, but hats were sailing in both the arena and grandstands Saturday.
None of it mattered. People were having a good time, enjoying the sun when it finally popped out in the afternoon and celebrating the 76th incarnation of Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo.
Kinder was full of stories and tidbits about nearly every rodeo contestant. He had the crowd roaring on more than one occasion and joined the celebration when 6-year-old Juke Mortensen of Arizona rode his mini bull for what seemed like an eternity. The tyke, son of PBR rider Judd Mortensen, grandson of Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer J.C. Trujillo and younger brother of PBR rider JC Mortensen, bounded off the tiny bull, ran across the arena, climbed up the fence to wave at the crowd and ran back to the chutes.
“It’s going to be a long ride back to Arizona,” Kinder said as Juke finished his victory lap.
The mini bulls and their riders proved to be crowd favorites. Kids as young as 6 can ride the mini bulls.
They compete in three age divisions: 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14. Juke wasn’t the only 6-year-old rider and the spectators especially shared the love with the youngest competitors. The smallest kids ate it up with various victory celebrations after their rides.
Kinder made sure rodeo newbies understood some of the finer points of the competitions, explaining what types of handles are used by saddle bronc riders, how judges make sure a contestant doesn’t leave the chute too soon, what big wins competitors had recently experienced, where the prize money comes from and how many miles rodeo contestants had logged in the last couple of days as they work the circuit.
Stock was provided by King Rodeo Co.
Kinder wasn’t the only announcer on top of things in Mackay. Parade announcer Rocky Watson, who also warmed up the crowd with a music set before and after the parade, seemed to know something about every entrant in the parade and shared tall tales about some of the entrants.
Candy was plentiful, to say the least. People on the Lost Rivers Medical Center entry scooped up armfuls and tossed candy to the waiting crowd. People on the Courtesy Ford entry gave away not only candy, but coffee mugs and baseball caps. Once the final entry passed the spectators and people began clearing off the street, a volunteer scooped the horse poop up to get the street clean before Saturday night’s street dance.