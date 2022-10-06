Minimal fire activity has been reported on the 130,114-acre Moose Fire above Salmon in recent days, due to some rain, cooler temperatures and moderate relative humidity.
Fire managers said the fire is now 75 percent contained and the number of people working the fire has dropped to 316. Much of the firefighters' work is now focused on repair projects.
Some roads and trails near the fire have been reopened by Salmon-Challis Forest officials. Closure information is updated regularly on the forest website. Much land north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek roads, east of Panther Creek Road and south of the North Fork and Cobalt forest districts has been reopened. But public lands north of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek and west of Fairgrounds Road remain closed.
The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning removed all zones from evacuation status listings.
Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the Moose Fire, the largest wildfire in Idaho this year. Interviews by Forest Service special agents and law enforcement officers and forensics indicate an unattended campfire as the source of the fire. It began in a dispersed camping area between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, across from the Moose Creek drainage. It was reported July 17.
Humans are the most common cause of wildfires in the U.S., starting nearly 53,000 in 2021. Lightning accounted for about 6,300 wildfires that year.
The Ross Fork Fire has burned 37,836 acres. It's 2 miles west of Smiley Creek. On Monday evening, it was listed as 64 percent contained with 143 firefighters on the scene.
The Norton Fire has grown to 9,054 acres, burning 7 miles northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Because of its remote and inaccessible location, it's being monitored by remote cameras and aircraft, but no firefighters have been on the scene. The Norton Lookout and outbuildings have been covered with structure wrap to reflect heat and divert embers.
Likewise the Woodtick Fire is being monitored, but not battled. It's burned 9,598 acres 27 miles west of Challis in the wilderness area.
And the Wolf Fang Fire in the wilderness area is also being monitored. It's burned 2,082 acres 35 miles northwest of Salmon.
The Owl Fire burned 747 acres 26 miles northwest of Salmon. It was declared out on Sept. 21.
