moose fire map.png

Minimal fire activity has been reported on the 130,114-acre Moose Fire above Salmon in recent days, due to some rain, cooler temperatures and moderate relative humidity.

Fire managers said the fire is now 75 percent contained and the number of people working the fire has dropped to 316. Much of the firefighters' work is now focused on repair projects. 

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.