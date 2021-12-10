A community meeting in Mackay last week drew 125 or so people to hear about the planned Empire copper mine and ask questions of mine officials.
While Phoenix Copper Limited CEO Ryan McDermott emphasized the possible economic benefits from the mine, many questions from the audience focused on how the mine might change Mackay’s character. Questions were asked about whether new employees would fit in and share the mindset of Mackay residents, where mine employees would live, what kind of risks children face as they cross streets that will carry more traffic to and from the mine and how an underfunded school district can handle more students.
Mine traffic will mostly be confined to Main Street, which becomes Smelter Road, because it’s the only street that leads to the historic Mine Hill area, where the mine is located. If that street or bridge need to be bolstered to handle additional traffic, McDermott said “we will do that.” Mackay residents have complained recently about the volume and speed of ATV traffic on Smelter Road, worried about infrastructure and the safety of children.
One woman in the audience said the mine traffic will turn Smelter Road into a mini freeway and she’s worried about kids who dart in and out of the street.
McDermott said mine leaders “will do what we can” to encourage ride sharing or bus service to get employees to work, to lessen the number of private autos driving through the city every day. The two open-pit mines will operate 24/7, McDermott said, but trucks will come and go during daylight hours only. Once mining is underway, between two and four semitrailers will haul ore away from the mine during normal business hours, he said.
The limited housing options that exist in Custer and Butte counties were mentioned by several speakers at the Dec. 1 hearing. They pointed out the lack of houses for sale, the absence of rental units and the scarcity of land to build new houses.
McDermott said mine company officials “don’t think we’ll have an issue housing an additional 75 families.” He said Phoenix Copper “is working with contractors to provide housing developments. We think there is room here.”
He assured another woman that employees will undergo background checks and all mine employees must be tested for drug use. She wanted assurance that convicts and child abusers wouldn’t be moving to Mackay to work at the mine.
McDermott expects 50 or 60 of the mine’s eventual 140 full-time workers to be local residents, people “who already live in the county, we think.” Plans call for advertising for employees first in Mackay, then reaching to Arco and Challis and the rest of Idaho. The employee search could become national, if needed, he said.
Payroll during the anticipated 10-year life of the mine is expected to equal $105 million, he said.
During both construction and operation, Phoenix Copper will buy materials and services locally if possible, he said. With payroll and operating expenses, Phoenix Copper will spend $500 million to construct and operate the facility, McDermott said, and he said the majority of that money will be spent locally. The mine will generate $784 million in gross revenue in that decade of operation, he said, and $606 million “stays here.”
Answering questions about who holds the mine accountable and who keeps an eye on things, McDermott said the Bureau of Land Management will shut them down if there are errors.
While geotechnical and environmental studies are underway and drilling to evaluate water issues has occurred, an environmental impact statement must be prepared and approved by the BLM before any mining can occur. An EIS is mandatory and allows for public input at several points. McDermott said he expects the EIS to be completed in late 2022.
No information about the EIS process is yet listed on the BLM website. Once a notice of intent to conduct an EIS is made, the scoping process begins during which data and information is collected and public input sought and accepted. According to the BLM, an EIS “is a comprehensive document that analyzes the impacts of a federal action that will have a significant effect on the human environment. An EIS describes the purpose and need for a proposed action, describes the affected environment, discusses alternatives to a proposed action, and analyzes environmental impacts and ways to mitigate them.” An EIS is completed with a record of decision, which documents the BLM’s decision as to how it will, or won’t, move forward.
Regarding demands on local entities, McDermott said the mining company has agreed to pay the salaries for three years for three new sheriff’s deputies to be based in Mackay. The expectation is that because of the mine’s economic impacts to the county, including additional property taxes from new houses they believe will be built, after three years Custer County will have enough additional property tax revenue to pay for those deputies. Also, after three years, the expansion of the Sheriff’s Office staff would be evaluated to see if three deputies are enough or too many, McDermott said.
When a speaker questioned how the school system could handle more students without more money, McDermott said he understood that in Idaho additional students mean additional revenue to a district, so that wouldn’t be an issue. Speakers continued to bring the topic up and he later said “we are more than willing to talk to the school about things.”
Some audience members expressed their disappointment that areas traditionally used by ATV riders are no longer accessible. McDermott said gates were installed to prevent access to private property after equipment at the mine site was vandalized. Phoenix Copper officials don’t want to take the risk of someone being injured or killed at a site with drilling rigs, trucks and lots of traffic, he said.
McDermott discounted questions raised about how mining would change the viewshed. “We’re not gonna drop mountains,” and there will be “surprisingly little visual impact.” He said the reclamation process will leave things looking “as close as possible” to how they did before mining. At least one member of the audience said she found that hard to believe.
Blasting is part of the plan, but McDermott said the decibel level that will reach town would be lower than his speaking voice at the meeting. Mine officials “don’t anticipate ground movement” at Mackay Dam from the blasting. Plans call for blasting 21 holes a day, four at a time, he said.
Groundwater is being monitored, he said, and hydrologists hired by Phoenix Copper say there will be no impacts to wells from the mine. Company officials are aware they need to find an adequate water supply for their operations and will drill a commercial well if needed.
“We’re not going to do anything to threaten this community,” McDermott said.
Phoenix Copper CFO Richard Wilkins said it would be “futile” for the company to pursue a project in a place “where we’re not wanted.”
Zach Black, general manager of the local operation, told audience members that mine officials plan to take the issues raised at the town hall meeting back to their conversations with the Forest Service, BLM and Custer County Sheriff’s Office. McDermott said more public meetings will be held.
In 2017, Phoenix Copper acquired an 80 percent interest in Konnex Resources, which owned the Empire Mine. Konnex Resources is an American company of Phoenix Copper Ltd. The Empire mine is located on 320 acres owned by Phoenix Copper and 500 acres of patented leased land. It’s surrounded by unpatented land that Phoenix Copper is staking.