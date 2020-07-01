While coronavirus may have caused the cancellation of many holiday events in Idaho and the nation, most of the traditional Independence Day events in Custer County are taking place this weekend.
The full celebration in Clayton is on the schedule, with abbreviated events calendars in Challis, Stanley and Mackay. Fireworks are still planned in Mackay, Stanley and Challis. Clayton is taking the year off from fireworks because of a lack of volunteer firefighters in the community.
Clayton kicks off the weekend Friday, July 3 with the preparation of the meat for the Saturday barbecue. The pit fire is lit at noon. Live music by the Whiskey Dogs accompanies the meat preparation, both beginning at 7 p.m. in the park.
Challis starts things off early Saturday morning with American Legion members raising the flags at the Custer County Courthouse at 8 a.m.
The Fourth of July parade in Challis starts at 11 a.m. and runs from the top of Main to the bottom of the street, ending just before the park at the intersection with U.S. Highway 93. Parade participants need to check in beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the registration table at Second and Main. People are reminded to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from one another along the parade route to keep everyone safe. This year’s parade theme is “We are in this Together.”
New to this year’s Challis schedule is a longest drive contest at the Challis Golf Course. It runs from 1-5 p.m. A horseshoe tournament is planned in Challis city park. Registration is at noon and play begins at 1 p.m.
Saturday afternoon is full of events in Clayton, beginning with the 1 p.m. parade on the highway. The celebration theme is “America’s Moments in History.” Parade marshals are Jay Giampedraglia and Kay Cresto. Jukebox Charlie spins the tunes all afternoon from a shady spot in the park in Clayton.
The barbecue is served from 2-4 p.m. People can sneak up the street to the Clayton Museum at 3 p.m. for an ice cream social. For anyone still hungry, sandwiches made from the leftover barbecue beef are sold at the Buffalo Ridge Saloon at 6 p.m. Diners can enjoy live music while they munch. A horseshoe contest is staged behind the Buffalo Ridge Saloon starting at 2 p.m.
Fireworks in each community begin around 10 p.m., or when it’s dark enough to set the exploding devices off. Mackay Reservoir reflects the lights from the fireworks in the display held at that site. In Stanley, people can see the fireworks from just about anywhere. They are lit at the Stanley Airport. In Challis, fireworks are set off at the Challis Community Event Center with nearby city park making a great viewing site.