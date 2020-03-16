Five cases of novel coronavirus have now been reported in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in a woman under the age of 60 in Teton County. She contracted COVID-19 from contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state. She is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.
Central District Health has a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a male from Ada County in his 50s. There were no identified underlying medical issues. He is recovering in his home under isolation and was not hospitalized. Health officials say it appears he has the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County, a woman older than 50. She had traveled out of Idaho and was exposed to the virus.
South Central Public Health has confirmed another case, a woman older than 70. She is hospitalized and recovering. Prior to that patient, South Central Public Health reported its first positive case, a woman older than 50 who is recovering at home from mild symptoms.