Several public events in Challis and Salmon have been postponed due to the coronavirus threat.
The Challis Area Chamber of Commerce's March 21 fundraiser has been postponed. No new date for the event has been picked.
Chamber board President Sherry Maestas said as the number of cases of coronavirus in Idaho increased in the last week, "it became more real and impactful," to board members. Board members chose to follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendation that no one hold gatherings that will draw more than 50 people.
"We want to do what's right for the community," Maestas said.
The fundraiser isn't canceled, she said, just delayed.
"Here in a couple of months, or when it's prudent, we will have a really big bash," she said.
Two open houses to discuss the upcoming big game and fishing seasons were canceled Monday by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. One open house had been scheduled in Challis on March 24 and the other a day later in Salmon.
Mike Demick said Fish and Game personnel hope to reschedule the events for April or May.
"We're pretty bummed, because we put a lot of work into these discussions, but it looks like we're going to have to cancel," Demick said.