Challis schools are remaining open in the face of the coronavirus but all school sports activities are canceled until at least April 5.
Challis High School Athletic Director Jennifer Zollinger said students aren't allowed to practice or compete due to the higher probability of infection associated with large crowds. The decision to temporarily halt sporting events came from the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Zollinger said she understands why the association made the call, but expressed disappointment on behalf of her student athletes.
"It's tough because some of these kids are just getting started in the season and some haven't even gotten to compete," Zollinger said.
Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski was given more freedom when it came to deciding whether to cancel classes. Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced March 15 he would not order schools to close and would let those decisions be made locally. He received push back from Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly, who said in a press release the state needs to close all school for three weeks.
Rembelski said McInelly's statement is unnecessarily alarming. Preventive measures have been in place for a while now in Challis schools, the superintendent said, and school administrators and faculty have been following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We've been having the custodial staff wipe down high-traffic areas more rigorously,"Rembelski said. "At this point, we're doing OK." Rembelski said school buses are also undergoing deep cleaning. Students are out for spring break from March 25-30, which will also allow the custodians a chance to perform a deep clean of all school buildings, she said.
Despite the preparations and cancellations, Rembelski remains wary. If the coronavirus reaches Challis, Rembelski said she will not hesitate to close schools. She said district staff will use the same protocol they use with snow days and inform parents through robo-calls, radio ads and social media.
"At this point they've been pretty good," Rembelski said of parents. "We've gotten some concern, but nothing too major."
County government officials and local health care providers are also stepping in line with preventive measures in an effort to keep the coronavirus out of Challis and the surrounding area.
Lura Baker, Custer County clerk, confirmed the courthouse will follow mandates from the Idaho Supreme Court that are designed to prevent government workers from coming into contact with the virus. The courthouse will remain open if county commissioners allow it, Baker said, but strict rules will be enforced within its walls. Visitors cannot enter the courthouse with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, for example. The rules will remain in place until at least April 10.
Brad Huerta, CEO of Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, has similar measures in place. He said the measures were fairly easy to implement.
"We've already been dealing with infections 365 days of the year," Huerta said. "We're ready for this."
Because the coronavirus is classified as a pandemic, Huerta said extra safety measures, such as screening people when they come into the hospital, are in place.
"We're following CDC regulations," Huerta said. "We're trying to not only keep our patients healthy, but our providers as well."
As of March 17 all non-essential staff at Lost Rivers are working from home as an extra precaution, he said.
Kate Taylor, grant manager and acting public relations officer at the Challis Area Health Center, said health care providers in Challis are prioritizing communication. Taylor, clinic administrators and providers met March 16 to discuss scenarios that might arise now that the coronavirus has reached Idaho.
"A lot of people have questions," Taylor said. "The message is evolving day by day, hour by hour. We'll try to give the best information possible when we can."
Mimi Taylor, public information officer with Eastern Idaho Public Health, said in a press release "we are working with hospitals, health care providers, county emergency managers, first responders, schools and local and state governments. We have taken many steps to prepare our agencies for this and feel confident in our efforts to respond."
In response to the outbreak, Gov. Little on Monday allocated $1.3 million to ensure essential government services continue. Of that, $800,000 will be dedicated to helping government employees work from home and the other $500,000 will pay for sick and administrative leave. This comes in addition to the $2 million the governor and the Legislature moved to Little's emergency fund last month.