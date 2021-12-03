Coronavirus cases have been confirmed across every age group of Custer County residents, according to data from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The greatest number of confirmed cases came in people in their 60s, with 68 total cases. That’s followed by 66 cases among people in their 50s and 57 cases in people both in their 30s and 40s. Some 40 cases have been confirmed in locals in their 70s; 34 cases among people between the ages of 18 and 29; 23 cases in teens age 13 to 17; 22 cases among children between the ages of 5 and 12; six cases in people 90 or older and five cases in children 4 and younger.
Custer County had two active cases at the end of the day Monday, the health district reported, bringing the total case count in the county to 395, or 9.2 percent of the county’s population. Six Custer County residents have died from the virus.
Lemhi County’s active case count at the end of Monday stood at 19. A total of 939 cases have been confirmed among Lemhi County residents, the health district reports, which equals 11.8 percent of the county’s population. The death count from the virus in Lemhi County is 20.
Butte County had five active cases at the end of Monday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials. To date there have been 376 cases confirmed in Butte County and four deaths.
Through Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total case count of 306,209 across the state and 3,921 deaths. So far, 13,420 Idahoans have been hospitalized because of the virus, including 2,267 who were in an intensive care unit.
Vaccinations continue to be administered across Idaho, with all adults eligible to receive booster shots if they’ve been vaccinated earlier. Any unvaccinated Idahoans age 5 and older may now get a regular coronavirus vaccine.
Residents of Custer and Lemhi counties can schedule vaccine appointments through the health district by calling 208-533-3223. Butte County residents can call Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-233-9080. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a link to a nationwide vaccine provider finder at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Coronavirus vaccines are free.
Through Monday, 856,181 Idahoans were listed as fully vaccinated and another 215,819 people had received their booster dose. In Custer County, 1,885 people age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, which equals 47.73 percent, according to state data. In Lemhi County, 3,414 people in that same age range have been fully vaccinated, which translates to 47.38 percent. Butte County has 1,144 people fully vaccinated, 50.31 percent of its residents age 12 and older.