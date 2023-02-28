The shooting death of David Knauer, who died Nov. 14, 2022, in his RV in Tunnel Rock Acres, has been listed as a suicide.

Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said last week Knauer’s manner of death was determined to be suicide. Workman had been waiting for the results of an autopsy to be released before listing a manner of death in the case.


