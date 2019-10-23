A news story about Mark Wilson’s court case which appeared in the Oct. 9 issue of the Messenger contained errors.
Wilson will stand trial Oct. 30 on a charge of being a persistent violator, not for being a felon in possession of a weapon. On Oct. 3 Judge Joel Tingey vacated a jury decision that found Wilson guilty of the persistent violator charge and ordered the new trial, which will occur in Bonneville County.
Wilson’s conviction for being a felon in possession of a weapon stands.
In June Wilson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the March 24, 2018, shooting death of Pat Brown, his housemate, in Challis. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison on that conviction.