Sheriff Stu Lumpkin plans to review the law enforcement contracts he received from the mayors of Mackay, Stanley and Challis before discussing the documents with Custer County commissioners on Sept. 20.
Lumpkin sees the need for some changes to the Mackay contract. Mayor Wayne Olsen’s draft proposal asks that county deputies assist with municipal animal control. That is unlikely, Lumpkin said, in part because the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have an animal impound facility. However, Lumpkin said he’s motivated to work with Olsen because he and his deputies appreciate the increase Mackay will pay for law enforcement services.
Mackay, along with Challis and Stanley, contract with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement. In recent months, commissioners and sheriff’s deputies have met with city councils to explain their request that eventually all three cities pay $80,000 a year for that work. County representatives cited rising ongoing costs for maintenance and gear and a need to pay for qualified deputies as some of the reasons for the increase. Olsen and Mackay council members responded by increasing Mackay’s amount from $35,300 to $40,000.
“I have to say at least they’re trying,” Lumpkin said of Mackay during the Aug. 26 county commission meeting.
Sending a letter instead of a proposed contract, Stanley Mayor Botti didn’t include a dollar amount the city is willing to pay. Commissioner Steve Smith said Stanley city officials were still discussing the dollar amount, but Botti told the Messenger previously that Stanley was willing to pay $56,000 a year, up from the $53,600 the city currently pays the county.
In a letter to the county, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said Challis won’t pay more in the coming year. Barrett said the size of the request was too big. Challis now pays the county $58,625 a year. Barrett also said the timing of the request, when he, council members and other entities are in the middle of figuring out their budgets, was poorly timed.
Commissioner Wayne Butts said county representatives specifically went to councils during the budgeting process to make things easier. Because council members in the three cities have been meeting regularly to discuss financial concerns, Butts said it seemed like an opportune time for them to factor in any potential increases to their expenses.
Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell said an increase in the amount cities pay the county is inevitable.
“It just takes more people” to do what residents in the three cities want the Sheriff’s Office to do, Mitchell said, which is mainly spend more time and dedicate more personnel to patrol efforts.