A cougar worked its way past Larter Way in Mackay last month, prompting a local resident to call Fish and Game and find out what his options were.
“He wanted to know if he could protect his dogs if it came to that,” Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts said, “which he could.”
Roberts got a call the morning of Nov. 16. A person who lives on Larter said they found cougar tracks on their property. Roberts said it’s not uncommon to see cougars pass through the area. The big cat was most likely looking for deer, he said. Because deer are so plentiful around Mackay, Challis and Salmon, the Fish and Game officer said predators of all kinds are tempted to come near towns for food.
“We get cats that move through the area, following rivers and streams,” Roberts said. “Any congregation of deer brings in predators.”
The Mackay resident did the right thing by reporting the tracks, Robert said. When it comes to wild animals trespassing on private property, he said it is always best to check with authorities on what action against the animal is legal.
Any more predator sightings can be reported to the Upper Snake Region Fish and Game Office at 208-525-7290.