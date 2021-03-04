Camping will again be allowed in a section of Challis city park and near Blue Mountain Fish Pond during the Braun Brothers Reunion festival in August, following action by the Challis City Council.
The council approved a contract with the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce to allow camping during the three-day music festival that’s staged next to the Challis Golf Course.
“We’re pretty optimistic the event will happen,” Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said in separate interview.
The 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus. Not wanting to disappoint tourists, local business owners and Braun fans, Barrett said he and the council think things can begin returning to normal as the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Idaho.
“Braun is one big, five-day boost for Challis,” Barrett said, pointing out that many people choose to make the Braun Brothers Reunion a week-long vacation in Challis.
With thousands of people flooding Challis for the music festival, Barrett is excited for this summer’s performances in part because of increased tourism last year. If that happens again this summer and is combined with the usual turnout for the Aug. 12-14 festival, the local economy could experience a big boost, he said.