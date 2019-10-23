The Challis City Council has asked Dale Nutt to draw a map and present a formal plan for vacating an alley he partially owns.
The alley lies between 10th and 11th streets and Valley and Butte streets and Nutt wants to put a fence on both ends. He said he wants to protect his grandchildren and pets when they play in the alley and beautify it with trees and flowers.
At their Oct. 10 meeting, council members said they have no problem with making the alley prettier, but are concerned with limiting access to the alley. Councilwoman Karen Skeen said she wants to keep it open in case of emergencies. She said she didn’t like the idea of emergency response vehicles having to navigate around a fence when they respond to fires and sick people.
Mayor Mike Barrett also made the point the city doesn’t want to develop the alley in case it needs to be torn up to maintain the sewer and water lines that run under it. He also said the alley should remain open in case of future development.
Nutt echoed these concerns and said they are why he has attended council meetings to discuss the alley.
“I don’t want to put $1,000 in the alley if the city isn’t gonna let me keep it beautified,” said Nutt.
Not wanting to step on landowners’ toes, but still wanting to keep the alley open, council members agreed to wait to hear more details about Nutt’s plan before rendering a decision.