Challis City Council members approved modifications to a structure being built near the Challis Public Library, despite the additions being installed before a permit was applied for or approved.
Jason Staker can continue working on stairs and a deck he is building on his silversmithing shop behind the house he owns on Pleasant Avenue. According to Mayor Mike Barrett, council members didn’t realize Staker planned to build the stairs and deck until they drove by the property. Thinking the stairs to the second story of the shop would be inside the building, Barrett said council members didn’t know Staker intended to add features to the outside. Staker forgot to include the outside stairs and deck in the drawing of the shop he submitted to the city in March. Realizing his mistake in April, Staker submitted a modified plan to the city.
It wasn’t the first time Staker erred in getting approval for the shop. In March, council members found out Staker began construction before applying for a building permit. Relying on bad information about Challis building regulations, Staker told the council at the time he thought he could begin construction without their consent.
Taking no offense, council members approved his application, similar to how they approved the modifications. Barrett said no real harm was done because of the oversight. The deck and stairs extend the structure’s footprint, but the mayor said not to where it is out of compliance with the building permit.