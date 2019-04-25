This year’s edition of the River of No Return Endurance Runs will feature new attractions.
Plans call for bands to play in the bandshell near the finish line in Challis city park, Scott Lamb told the Challis City Council. The hope is to attract more spectators to the finish line to cheer on runners.
To make room for spectators, organizer Paul Lind may move the finish line farther from the bandshell, Lamb said, coordinating with the farmers’ market, which uses the picnic shelter Saturday mornings in the summer.
The annual endurance run brings between 300 and 350 competitors to Challis, Lamb said. Runners are usually accompanied by friends or family members, which means Challis could see an influx of around 900 people for the weekend. That is a good boost to the economy, he said.
“We’d like to see you do it,” Councilwoman Mary Skeen said of the plan for music at the finish line. A vendor could sell beer and the profits could go to the city for park maintenance, Lamb said.
Lamb suggested the picnic shelter be rewired. He said when volunteers plug in two turkey roasters during the annual Fourth of July barbecue, the breakers are tripped. Lind may bring in a generator to run lights and for other electrical needs this year, said Lamb, but it would be nice to have a more reliable electrical system for future events.
City Council members also learned that Main, from U.S. Highway 93 west to possibly as far as First Street, will be chip sealed beginning in May.