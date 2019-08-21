The city of Challis will continue with its fire services contract with the North Custer Fire District.
Council members last week approved signing a $22,750 contract with the district for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. It’s the same amount the city is currently paying the fire district, Mayor Mike Barrett said.
Councilwoman Mary Skeen voiced her support for the plan.
“It’s been working and when I talk with them, they’re happy with it,” she said.
Barrett reported to the council that some “trouble” with the Third Street bridge project had occurred that resulted in some water lines being shut down for longer than expected. City employees found a water line that was backfeeding, the mayor said.
“We didn’t know it was there,” Barrett said of the troublesome line. It took city workers some time to repair it, but now that line can be shut off if needed. Some of the water line on Justin Westergard’s property had to be rebuilt, Barrett said. All the water line looping is finished.
Barrett said advertising for bids for the runway, taxiway and lighting work at the airport will begin within a couple of weeks. That work is expected to occur in 2020 now that the city has received a couple of grants to pay for $3.8 million of improvements.
A public hearing on the proposed city budget for the next fiscal year is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at City Hall.