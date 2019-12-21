North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Launna Gunderson told Challis City Council members last week that although construction of the new fire hall will begin in the spring, paying for all the construction will be difficult.
“We are so tight right now because of the economy,” Gunderson said. “We need any contributions for this endeavor.”
Gunderson asked council members to contribute any 2-inch water line they have and to provide labor to install that line. She said the showers and bathrooms in the new building, which will be located on Blue Mountain Road, need about 200 feet of pipe to reach from the city’s water line to the building.
Gunderson made the plea because the $1 million the fire district has to spend on the project barely covers the construction costs. She said when the building is up and running, firefighters will only have one working bathroom in the 10,000 square-foot building.
“That will be sufficient to start with,” said Gunderson. “The rest will come later.”
Gunderson will solicit bids for the fire hall in January and open them on Feb. 4. She said she needs to know if the city can help her cut costs before the bid documents are prepared.
“Any contribution, even just digging some trench, would be appreciated,” said Gunderson. “We got the county to do some grading before the foundation gets put in.”
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett told Gunderson the city might have some 2-inch pipe, but would have to check with the city’s maintenance worker, Cameron Davis. Council members expressed sympathy and said they would make a list of potential services and materials they can supply. Council members agreed to have the list ready by Jan. 9.
“Bless you guys for being advocates of the fire department,” said Gunderson.
Also at last week’s City Council meeting, Coulter Hollingshead, with the engineering consulting firm Keller Associates, updated the council on west wells 2 and 3. The water sources experienced degradation recently and city officials are investigating possible sources.
Last month Hollingshead said city officials might need to apply for grants to fix the wells. This month he suggested the city apply for a $500,000 rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant is designated for emergency issues with drinking water. Hollingshead said if the damage to the wells is significant, chances are good the city can get the grant.
“Right now it looks pretty hopeful, but you never know,” Hollingshead said.
Hollingshead also presented information about the Challis city park project. He said surveyors will have a site plan ready soon and in the next couple of months Keller designers will have a design for the improved park and bids will be sought in March.
Challis received a $150,000 block grant to bring the city park bathrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, enlarge the parking lot and widen a path from parking lot to the bathrooms.
Barrett and council members also discussed a resolution from Challis resident Greg Webster. The resolution asks the council members to support historic salmon runs in Idaho. Barrett said he didn’t agree with the language of the resolution, and Councilwoman Mary Skeen said it was too vague. The council members decided to hold off on agreeing to the resolution to discuss the issue further before lending their support.
The meeting ended with City Clerk Colleen Engle swearing in Chuck Felton as a council member. Felton ran unopposed in this year’s election and retained his seat on the council. Councilmen Travis Hardy and Scott Lamb were also returned to the council but won’t be sworn in until later.