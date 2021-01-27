County commissioners added Round Valley Road, switched out Crane Lane for Valley View Lane and removed Sunrise Drive from the county road maintenance map during a special commission meeting earlier this month.
County employees will maintain and plow seven-tenths of a mile on Round Valley Road and three-tenths of a mile on Valley View Lane.
Commissioners altered the maintenance plan after conferring with Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones and his employee Mike Shanafelt.
New maps of the road maintenance plan were prepared for the Idaho Transportation Department. In a separate interview, County Commissioner Steve Smith explained in order for the county to receive state funds to help pay for road maintenance, such maps must be prepared and given to ITD officials.
Sunrise Drive was added to the plan in 2018, but that was in error because it was put on without a resolution from the commission. Commissioners said they don’t know who put it on the maintenance map, but after taking the advice of Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson to review meeting minutes and finding no resolution, they decided to remove the road from the plan.
Oleson and Smith have stated that the county isn’t responsible for plowing or maintaining subdivision roads like Sunrise Drive. As for Crane Lane, it was erroneously placed on the map, so it was removed. Valley View Lane was inadvertently left off the map, so it has now been added.
Crane Lane is a dirt road, but that wasn't the reason it was removed from the plan, Jones said. The county road department maintains about 180 miles of dirt roads.