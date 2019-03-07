Custer County commissioners implemented a $100 per day user fee for North Custer Rodeo Grounds in Challis and raised individual stall rental fees from $5 to $10 after a Feb. 27 public hearing on the fees.
The only testimony offered was in support of the changes. Rodeo advisory committee member Krista Koeppen said the fee is necessary because the facility needs to generate revenue, which will be plowed back into maintenance and improvements at the rodeo grounds.
“We need to fix things when they break,” rodeo advisory committee member Terri Stillwaugh said.
Sharon Bradley, organizer of the annual Round Valley Horse Show, wrote a letter of support for the event fee and the stall fee increase.
“I support the fee,” Bradley wrote, “as long as the fee is for that day’s event” and does not include preparation and takedown time. It takes a while to wet down the rodeo arena with water and smooth the dirt with a tractor, she noted. An individual fee of $10 per stall is reasonable, she said. Fees should be collected from all users of the rodeo grounds with no partiality, she wrote.
North Custer Rodeo Grounds hosts only three to four events per season, “but it’s a start,” Koeppen said. The facility currently hosts three big events during rodeo season: Challis High School rodeo, the Austin “Spank” Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls rodeo and High Desert Bucking Bull Association competition. The Round Valley Horse show attracts many participants but not as many spectators as the rodeo events.
Event sponsors will be responsible for collecting the fees, Koeppen said. All groups are required to fill out an application to use the facility and deposits are collected in advance. Deposits are $100 a day for each event plus $100 for all of the stalls. Each group must conduct pre- and post-event inspections with a rodeo committee member, and if everything’s cleaned up at the end, the deposits are refunded.
Bradley said there’s a need for a new sound system at the rodeo grounds that groups could rent. Koeppen agreed. A new watering system is needed for shade trees at the facility, especially on the west side of the grandstands, Bradley wrote. The rodeo grounds committee needs to have a written plan for the facility, she said.
Custer County Jail inmates have cleaned and raked stalls in the past and would be available in the future if needed, Commission Chairman Wayne Butts said.
Kurtis Koeppen, chairman of the North Custer Rodeo Grounds Advisory Committee, said the committee could waive the fee for events such as a 4-H canine training session.
4-H members buy a rodeo grounds membership, Stillwaugh said, which is $30 for a single person, $60 for a family of two or more and $100 for a stock contractor, which includes families. Nonmembers are expected to pay a $10 day use fee.