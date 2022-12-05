Custer County's jobless rate pattern followed the state of Idaho's in October, both increasing slightly.

Custer County registered a 4 percent jobless rate in October, up from 3.7 percent in September but down from 4.4 percent in October 2021. There are 2,205 employed people in Custer County and 91 unemployed, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor. 


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.