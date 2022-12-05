Custer County's jobless rate pattern followed the state of Idaho's in October, both increasing slightly.
Custer County registered a 4 percent jobless rate in October, up from 3.7 percent in September but down from 4.4 percent in October 2021. There are 2,205 employed people in Custer County and 91 unemployed, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho's statewide unemployment rate in October increased to 2.9 percent, from 2.8 percent the prior month, but down from 3.2 percent in 2021. October marked the ninth straight month the state rate was below 3 percent, the Labor Department reported.
Butte and Lemhi counties each reflected slight dips in their unemployment rates. Butte County stood at 3.7 percent in October, down from 3.8 percent in September. In October 2021, Butte's rate was 3.6 percent. Lemhi County's October rate was 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in September and 5.3 percent in October 2021. Lemhi County has 3,747 employed people and 168 without jobs. In Butte County, 1,464 people have jobs while 56 are unemployed.
No Idaho county had a jobless rate below 2 percent in October, Labor Department officials reported. Madison County's 2 percent rate was the lowest, followed by 2.2 percent in Teton County, 2.4 percent in Franklin County, 2.5 percent in Jefferson County and 2.6 percent in both Ada and Bonneville counties.
The 6.4 percent jobless rates in two counties -- Adams and Clearwater -- are the highest in the state. Shoshone County came in at 5.6 percent. Lewis was at 4.7 percent. Benewah stood at 5.2 percent.
The nation's October jobless rate was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September and down from 4.6 percent in October 2021.
