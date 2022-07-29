Part of the money to construct the planned new Custer County Courthouse annex may come from federal government's fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.

An allocation of $600,000 for Custer County was approved as part of a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on July 20. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, whose 2nd District in Idaho includes Custer County, included the Custer County project in his list of 13 priorities for community project funding. The appropriations bill is still working its way through Congress.

