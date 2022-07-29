Part of the money to construct the planned new Custer County Courthouse annex may come from federal government's fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.
An allocation of $600,000 for Custer County was approved as part of a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on July 20. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, whose 2nd District in Idaho includes Custer County, included the Custer County project in his list of 13 priorities for community project funding. The appropriations bill is still working its way through Congress.
In an April 14 letter to Simpson, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts wrote that the estimated cost for the annex is "at around 4 million dollars."
County officials want to construct a 58x94-foot building on two lots at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis. The annex would house a courtroom, judges' chambers, a jury room, three offices for court clerks, two evidence vaults and restrooms. Since 2017, when the courthouse "was found to be non-ADA compliant," according to Butts, and the county was required to file a transition plan "addressing future repairs and upgrades," county commissioners have been searching for a way to bring the courthouse into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Three requests made of voters to allow the county to sell bonds to remodel parts of the courthouse, install an elevator to the second floor where the courtroom is and construct a new jail were all defeated, leaving commissioners searching for other options.
The Challis City Council approved the design plans for the new annex that were submitted by the county last month. It had earlier approved construction of a government office building in a residential zone.
After the House resolution was approved, Rep. Simpson said he was "pleased to see these important projects for Idaho included." But he said, "the spending levels in the overall package far exceed what I could responsibly support. Reckless government spending will only worsen current inflation." Simpson said he looks forward "to working with my colleagues to craft a more responsible spending package that can gain bipartisan support as this bill moves forward to conference."