Challis City Council members will figure out at during a 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15 meeting in City Hall whether they want to continue their contract with the Custer County Sheriff's Office after county representatives asked for an increase to $80,000 a year.
The city now pays the county $58,625 for law enforcement.
"We wanted to let you know before you finalized your budget the price of everything is going up," especially fuel, Commissioner Randy Corgatelli said at last week's City Council meeting, citing cost increases as one of the justifications for the increase.
According to Deputy Justin Mitchell, he and his co-workers have been spending more time patrolling and responding to traffic issues in Challis recently, which cuts into the time they can dedicate to investigations and other duties. Mitchell also told council members that public events throughout the county that bring large groups of people together stretch the short-staffed Sheriff's Office even more.
After the meeting, Mayor Mike Barrett said while they appreciate the work Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and his staff do, city workers get complaints from residents about the lack of law enforcement. Most people in town understand the Sheriff's Office is short-staffed, but Barrett said that hasn't stopped residents from asking why drivers seem to get away with being reckless throughout the community.
Barrett wants more information about the price increase. "If the increase is because of a staffing issue, for example, do they have a plan to hire more people?" he asked.
County representatives attended Stanley and Mackay council meetings this month to discuss the same issue. Currently, Stanley pays the county $53,600 and Mackay pays $35,300. Corgatelli told the Messenger the county is asking for $80,000 from each city. That amount is a starting point in the conversation, he said.
"It might be a few years, but we need that increase," Corgatelli said. "The retention of deputies is big. Most places they can go after getting trained have better pay."
When researching future operating costs, Deputy Mitchell said they looked at the contract between Arco and Butte County for law enforcement. Arco council members recently approved an increase from $75,000 to about $78,000 a year for law enforcement, Mitchell said.
Barrett, along with mayors Steve Botti in Stanley and Wayne Olsen in Mackay, said it is extremely unlikely council members will approve $80,000 this year. The Challis budget can't handle a nearly 40 percent increase to law enforcement expenditures, Barrett said, so city workers would have cut back on maintenance projects or money would have to be redirected from other departments.