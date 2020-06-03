Ballots were cast in the primary race for the Custer County prosecuting attorney position this year for the first time in many years.
Two men ran for the Republican primary nomination. County prosecutors have been appointed in Custer County for a few decades because no one has run for the office. To be elected a county prosecutor in Idaho, a candidate must be a member of the state bar before being sworn in. Custer County has never had many residents who were active members of the Idaho Bar.
Justin Oleson, who is the current prosecuting attorney after commissioners appointed him to the post, received 700 votes. Jason Mackrill received 614 votes from county voters. Oleson advances to the general election, where he faces no Democratic opponent.
A precinct-by-precinct breakdown shows a narrow split between the two men in all Custer County precincts. Oleson came out on top in six precincts, the men tied in one precinct and Mackrill was the victor in two precincts. The tie vote, 113 ballots for each man, was recorded in Round Valley 2. Mackrill came out on top in Stanley, 27-20; and Sunol, 24-21.
Oleson's leads came in Challis, 113-129; Round Valley 1, 167-155; Mackay, 58-34; Leslie, 85-75; Battleground, 57-20; and Clayton, 48-37.
Election results are unofficial until after the June 8 canvass by county commissioners.
Idaho voters were given two extra weeks to vote in this year's primary election after the governor and secretary of state decided to not open any polling places on May 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So ballots weren't counted until June 2.