The mayors of Challis, Stanley and Mackay want more detailed monthly incident reports from the Custer County’s Sheriff’s Office, among other things, to be included in the law enforcement contracts they are currently negotiating with county commissioners and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin.
During a Monday meeting, Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen gave county officials a copy of a draft version of the contract he and mayors Steve Botti of Stanley and Mike Barrett of Challis agreed would serve as a template for their respective contracts. The mayors said they worked together to create a contract that can be individualized to each city and makes sure they are being provided fair and equal law enforcement coverage.
All three mayors said they want more information in the monthly sheriff’s reports that are given to City Council members. Olsen said they now receive a list of the incidents deputies responded to during a month. There’s no information about which deputy responded, when or where and the outcome, Olsen said.
Olsen and Botti said city council members have no information when people ask them about incidents they reported to either the city or to the Sheriff’s Office. Botti said people come to City Council meetings wanting basic details for incidents they are concerned about and council members didn’t have answers.
That makes council members “look stupid,” Olson said. “Don’t make us look like we don’t know what’s going on in our own communities,” he said. The absence of information prevents city officials from defending deputies’ actions, he said.
In response, Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell said their office will prepare more detailed reports at the end of each month.
The mayors also want changes related to providing extra law enforcement services for public events. This discussion was prompted by the nearly $6,000 bill sent to Challis for additional staffing at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Barrett contested the bill saying the current contract between Challis and the county states extra law enforcement services can only be provided by the Sheriff’s Office if requested by the city. Since Barrett didn’t request extra services, he told Challis council members last month they don’t have to pay the bill.
The issue with paying for extra services for public events is budgeting, according to Barrett.
Barrett, Botti, Olsen and Lumpkin agreed to increase communication between themselves before public events occur. That way cities can get an estimated cost for extra law enforcement work before an event takes place. It would allow city officials to tell event organizers they will be responsible for paying those fees, if needed. If event organizers don’t like that plan, Olsen said they can hold their events somewhere else.
When it comes to the 24/7 coverage provided by deputies, all three mayors said they want response times to be no longer than 15 minutes. Lumpkin said this will be difficult to pull off, since some of his deputies live far outside the communities they patrol due to a lack of available housing. Also, because his short-staffed deputies are often busy responding to other incidents when a new one comes up, Lumpkin said it is unlikely the mayors will see the average response times they want.
The mayors eventually agreed that at least one deputy providing full-time coverage in each of their cities would satisfy their needs, given the Sheriff’s Office’s constraints.
County Commission Chairman Wayne Butts directed Deputy Clerk Tina Hawkins to prepare final drafts of the contract soon, since the existing contracts all expire Sept. 30.