Most Custer County voters who requested absentee ballots already received those from the county clerk’s office and have until the May 17 primary election to return their voted ballots to the county. Completed ballots can be mailed to the county, but must arrive by 8 p.m. May 17. Or ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse.
Ballots for voters in the two Custer County precincts who always and only vote by mail — Battleground and Sunol — were mailed out this week. That was the soonest those ballots could be mailed, by law, Deputy County Clerk Kristen Walker said.
It’s not too late to request an absentee ballot for the primary election, Walker said. People can make that request until 5 p.m. Friday, May 6. If voters want to take care of asking for their ballot early and voting early, they can do that, too, Walker said. The in-person absentee precinct is now open in the courthouse. People can vote there weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 13.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for the primary election. Voters can register and vote on Election Day. Walker reminds those voters to bring a photo ID and proof of where they live in order to register at the polls.
Challis precinct voters cast their ballots at the middle school building on Main, residents of Round Valley precincts 1 and 2 vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Clayton voters vote at the community center, Mackay and Leslie voters cast ballots at the Mackay Fire Hall and Stanley voters go to the Stanley Community Center.
Voters are reminded the Republican primary election is a closed election and only voters already registered as a Republican can vote in that primary election. The Democratic primary is an open election, so voters can declare their affiliation as Democrats and vote in that primary.
In Custer County, there are races in the Republican primary for two county commission seats and the county coroner. Voters are also choosing who advances to the Nov. 8 general election for one of Idaho’s U.S. Senate spots and both of Idaho’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Statewide races are on the ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, attorney general, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction.
All of the seats in the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate are up for election this year, with some changes occurring to districts following the 2020 census and reapportionment of voting districts.