Custer County commissioners for the second time upheld the planning and zoning commission’s actions related to the US Calcium Mine at Darlington.

County commissioners on Oct. 19 heard an appeal of the planning commission’s second conditional use permit issued to the calcium mine owners. County commissioners agreed to make one minor word change in the P&Z permit, but otherwise held firm in their agreement with what the planning board members had done and denied the appeal.


