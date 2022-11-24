Custer County commissioners for the second time upheld the planning and zoning commission’s actions related to the US Calcium Mine at Darlington.
County commissioners on Oct. 19 heard an appeal of the planning commission’s second conditional use permit issued to the calcium mine owners. County commissioners agreed to make one minor word change in the P&Z permit, but otherwise held firm in their agreement with what the planning board members had done and denied the appeal.
US Calcium officials had to apply for another conditional use permit because the permit issued in late 2021 was valid for just six months. This second conditional permit was also issued for six months, with a start date of Aug. 4, meaning it expires in early February 2023.
Planning and zoning board members attached 16 conditions to the latest permit. Those include that US Calcium give the county planning and zoning office a monthly performance update, that mine officials implement dust and noise control plans and they finalize a plan to construct a dust containment facility and “a reasonable time frame for getting it built.”
County officials want a commercial well application submitted to the state within six months and they are requiring either “proof of diligent effort” or an approved permit to construct from the Bureau of Land Management for the mine.
Likewise, the county wants proof that US Calcium officials have applied for operational, reclamation and air quality permits and a bond from state agencies.
Compliance with the county’s flood damage prevention ordinance and the county’s night sky ordinances are also required in the conditional use permit.
Some conditions implemented last year were extended, including that mining can occur only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and blasting can occur only between noon and 2 p.m.
In the appeal letter to county officials, the US Calcium’s attorney wrote that mine officials had already complied with several of those conditions, including providing monthly updates to the county, had implemented a dust control plan and had implemented “best practices to decrease noise.” US Calcium’s appeal letter said mine employees have complied with the hours of operation and blast times set by the county, had submitted a plan of operations to the BLM and had received approval from the state lands department for a bond and a reclamation plan.
US Calcium said it will remove berms it created along U.S. Highway 93, as a noise abatement effort, to comply with the county’s flood control ordinance.
US Calcium officials sought clarification on the county’s condition that it develop a noise abatement plan and install sound monitoring equipment by February. The appeal letter said the mine’s average operation noise level is 45 decibels and blasting doesn’t exceed 60 decibels. The BLM limits US Calcium’s noise levels to not exceed 85-90 decibels at the property boundary, the letter states. “Since Custer County does not have a noise ordinance, we would like the county to confirm that this condition satisfies the county’s concerns,” the letter states.
In their appeal, US Calcium asked that the condition requiring a dust containment facility plan and a reasonable time frame for getting it built be removed. County commissioners declined that request, but did change the word “built” to “implemented.”
In the appeal letter, US Calcium said Lost River Electric Co-op officials have told them “there is no ability to supply any additional power to the property within the foreseeable future.” Without that, the appeal states, the mine can’t operate a dust containment facility. And, mine officials said, they already comply with Department of Environmental Quality standards for “fugitive dust emissions. Furthermore, due to a lack of adequate power, US Calcium is relocating its fine crushing operation offsite which renders the containment facility moot.” The appeal letter indicates fine crushing might resume at the mine site if the mine’s expansion permit is approved.
US Calcium officials also wanted the county to remove the condition that they apply for a commercial water well from the state, stating they have adequate water and are exploring another option with the city of Mackay.
Attorney Erika Malmen concluded her appeal letter with the sentence “Please rest assured that US Calcium wants to meet Custer County goals and expectations as is evidenced by the actions already taken to comply with the current” conditional use permit.
